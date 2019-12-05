Milford Senior Center hosting holiday events

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Readings and Carols

The Milford Senior Center Choir, directed by Rosemary Boone will present a program of traditional carols and readings of winter poetry Friday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m.

Christmas with The Note Ables

The Center’s band, The Note Ables under the direction of Linda Whittaker, will present a program of holiday favorites Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 1:15 p.m. The band will accompany the audience while singing carols and ringing tone chimes. The public is welcome to join in singing.

Wildlife and Connecticut’s Changing Landscape

A journey of discovery, tracing the wildlife in Connecticut from the early 1600s through to the present will be presented Thursday Dec. 12, at 1 p.m.

29th annual Christmas Concert

A program of traditional carols, classics and spirituals accompanied by claves, shakers, triangles, bells and a djembe drum will be presented by The Milford Senior Center Gospel Choir, under the direction of Debra Fellenbaum on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m.

Mind Fit program

Keep your mind sharp for longer and learn lifestyle changes you can make during the Mind Fit program Monday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m.

Flu prevention tips

A registered dietitian from ShopRite will present a program on flu preventative methods Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m.

Harborside School 7th Grade Chorus

A holiday concert will be performed by the Harborside School 7th grade Chorus Thursday Dec. 19, at 1 p.m.

Sounds of Christmas concert

The Milford Concert Band, the official band of the City of Milford, will perform medleys of holiday favorites Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1:30 p.m.

Movie Matinee

The movie, Four Christmases’ will be shown Friday, Dec. 27, at 1 p.m.

Pre-New Year Bash

Tickets for the Milford Senior Center’s Pre-New Year Bash to be held Monday, Dec. 30, from 6-8 p.m. are available at the Center’s office or online at prenewyearsbash2019.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased by Dec. 27. The Bernadettes will be featured.