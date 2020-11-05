https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-Senior-Center-holds-Veterans-concert-15701352.php
Milford Senior Center holds Veterans concert
The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, will present a drive-in concert on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 1-2 p.m. The Airborne Trio will be featured and all Milford Veterans, servicemen, service women and guests are invited to join for this patriotic tribute.
By calling 203-877-5131, the public can reserve a parking spot and enjoy the concert in their car.
In case of inclement weather, the concert will be re-scheduled to Tuesday, Nov. 17.
