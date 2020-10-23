  • Milford Senior Center Photo: Contributed / Milford Senior Center

    Milford Senior Center

    Milford Senior Center

    Photo: Contributed / Milford Senior Center
Photo: Contributed / Milford Senior Center
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Milford Senior Center

Milford Senior Center

Photo: Contributed / Milford Senior Center

There will be a Consignment Shop Clearance Sale at the Milford Senior Center parking lot, 9 Jepson Drive, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 29.

Clothing, shoes, jewelry, knick knacks and assorted furniture will be available at 50 percent off.

For details, call the Center at 203-877-5131.