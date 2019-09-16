Milford Senior Center events

The Milford Senior Center hosts the following programs and events. For details, call 203-877-5131.

Movie Matinee

The movie Billy Elliot, an Oscar nominated drama that spawned a Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name, will be shown Friday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m.

What Is CBD?

Learn the basics of CBD or cannabinol and how it is being used for a natural remedy and how to identify a quality product Monday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. The program is being presented by Your CBD Store of Milford.

Thinking of Selling Your Home?

David Frankel of Realtor at Property World leads a discussion about selling your property Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m.

Improve Balance and Mobility

A representative from Kindred At Home Visiting Nurse Services will present a variety of exercises and preventative measures that people can take to reduce falls and tips for creating a safer environment with or without walking aids Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.

Easy Crockpot Fall Meals

Lindsay Meyerowitz, director of community relations at Carriage Green will present fall crockpot recipes and samples Thursday, Sept. 26, at 1 p.m. RSVP.

Flu clinics

The center offers two flu shot clinics Wednesday, Oct. 23 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register in advance, contact the Center’s Insurance Specialists, Laura Daneault or John Cornelius at 203-877-5131 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and have insurance information available.