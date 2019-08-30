Milford Senior Center calendar: Sept. 9-15

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Sept. 9 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics, Low Vision Support Group; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Sept. 10 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Taking the mystique out of Living Trust, Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Sept. 11 — 9:30 Tai Chi - Intermediate, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room; 1 Discussion on Anxiety, Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Sept. 12 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Medicare Fraud and Scams, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Sept. 13 — 9-11:30 a.m. free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Choral Group Concert American Songbook, Pickleball Easygoing, Chess.

Sunday, Sept. 15 — The center is open Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, spinach and cheese quiche, tossed salad; Tuesday, sausage and peppers, pasta side, tossed salad; Wednesday, sliced ham, macaroni and cheese, green beans; Thursday, shepherds pie with gravy, tossed salad; Friday, chicken casserole, rice pilaf and broccoli.

Trips

Sept. 17, Come Fly With Me, Rob Zapulla celebrates the music of Sinatra, $65; Sept. 18, River Quest Tree Swallows, $68; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat; Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 15 Polka Band at Aqua Turf, $65; Oct. 17, Pumpkintown & Village USA, $43; Oct. 20, Book of Mormon at Bushnell, $120; Oct. 24, Woody Sez at Ivoryton, $70; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Gardens, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 11, Holiday tour of Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125.