Milford Senior Center calendar: Sept. 23-29

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Sept. 23 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 What is CBD? Learn basics on cannabinol, Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Thinking of Selling Your Home discussion, Tap Dance Class; Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 — 9:30 Intermediate Tai Chi, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Beginner Tai Chi; 1 Bingo, Steps you can take to improve Balance and Moboility, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Sept. 26 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Easy Crockpot Fall Meals, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Sept. 27 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickleball for Beginners, Chess.

Sunday, Sept. 29 — The center is open Sunday, from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, tortellini with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic knot; Tuesday, chicken with teriyaki sauce, rice pilaf, broccoli; Wednesday, meatloaf with mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Thursday, bbq pork. roasted sweet potatoes, three bean salad; Friday, baked fish with lemon and tartar sauce, roast potatoes, cole-slaw.

Trips

Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat; Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 15 Polka Band at Aqua Turf, $65; Oct. 17, Pumpkintown & Village USA, $43; Oct. 20, Book of Mormon at Bushnell, $120; Oct. 24, Woody Sez at Ivoryton, $70; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Gardens, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 11, Holiday tour of Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125.