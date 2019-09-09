Milford Senior Center calendar: Sept. 16-22

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Sept. 16 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 1-3 super bingo; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Sept. 17 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1 Cartoonist, Rick Stromoski, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group ; 4:15 Yoga; 5:30-7 Creating Better Days for People with Dementia.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 — 9-1:15 AARP Safe Driver Class, call Ed Berry; 9:30 Intermediate Tai Chi, Beading; MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Beginner Tai Chi; 1 Discussion on Anxiety, Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Sept. 19 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Mind Fit- positive lifestyle changes, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Sept. 20 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Chess, Movie, Billy Elliot; 3 Pickleball Easygoing play only.

Sunday, Sept. 22 — The center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans; Tuesday, stuffed peppers with rice, tossed salad; Wednesday, chef salad with hard boiled egg, homemade croutons; Thursday, breaded fish, lemon and tartar, potatoes, cole-slaw; Friday, grilled hot dogs, macaroni salad, baked beans.

Trips

Sept. 17, Come Fly With Me, Rob Zapulla celebrates the music of Sinatra, $65; Sept. 18, River Quest Tree Swallows, $68; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat; Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 15 Polka Band at Aqua Turf, $65; Oct. 17, Pumpkintown & Village USA, $43; Oct. 20, Book of Mormon at Bushnell, $120; Oct. 24, Woody Sez at Ivoryton, $70; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Gardens, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 11, Holiday tour of Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125.