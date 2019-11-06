Milford Senior Center calendar: Nov. 18-24

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Nov. 18 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 6:30 Model Railroad Group; Center closes at 8.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club, People of The Book, by Geraldine Brooks; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — 9:30 Beginner Tai Chi, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Intermediate Tai Chi; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Nov. 21 — 9:15 Yoga, Chess; 10:15 Tech Time; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group, Mindfit.

Friday, Nov. 22 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation, Ceramics, Creative Writing; 10 Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance, Pickleball for Beginners.

Sunday, Nov. 24 — The center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, chicken parmesan, pasta side, tossed salad; Tuesday, kielbasa with sauerkraut, potato and carrots; Wednesday, shepherd’s pie with gravy, tossed salad; Thursday, sliced ham with pineapple, sweet potatoes, buttered peas; Friday, linguini with shrimp, Italian style vegetables.

Trips

Nov. 17, Hello Dolly! at Bushnell, $105; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Garden, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 10, Holiday Winter Wishes at Aqua Turf, $65; Dec. 11, Holiday Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125; Dec. 15, An Actor’s Carol at Ivoryton, $70; Feb. 27, Westchester Dinner Theatre, Five Guys Named Moe, $120; March 1, Jesus Christ Superstar, $115; March 2, 4 p.m., presentation of Painted Canyons of the West trip Sept. 13-21; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489; April 26, The Band’s Visit, The Bushnell Theatre, Hartford, $110; May 19-21, Queen Esther, Sight and Sound Theatre, $565.