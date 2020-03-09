Milford Senior Center calendar: March 16-22

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Free tax preparation

The Vita Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low-income families Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., through April 5. Registration is required by calling 211 or at uwc.211ct.org./tax.

Free income tax prep

AARP volunteers will provide free income tax preparation Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-noon, through April 15. Registration is required.

Night programs

The center will be open Monday, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides respite time for caregivers during the day. The program is designated for individuals with cognitive impairments who may require a supervised environment. During their stay in the program, members are offered a continental breakfast, various activities like arts and crafts, table games, cognitive fit games, exercise, music and entertainment, trips and other special events. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $10/day for residents and $15/day for nonresidents. To learn more or to schedule a tour, contact Rita Whiskeyman, program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Monday, March 16 — 9:30a.m. Arts and Crafts class, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics; 11 a.m. Zumba Gold; 1 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 p.m. Stretch, Strength, Stabilize; 5:30 p.m. Beginners Pickleball; 5:55-7:30 p.m. Karaoke and Pizza Night, free members; nonmembers $5; 5:55 p.m. Board Game Night, second Monday of the month; Trivia Night 4th Monday of the month; 6:30 p.m. Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, March 17 — 9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group, Learn and Play; 9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 a.m. Ceramics Class; Gospel Choir; 10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 1 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4 p.m. Yoga Class.

Wednesday, March 18 — 9:30 a.m. Beading, Tai Chi Class Beginner; 10 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi intermediate, Country/Western Line Dance Class; 1 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group, Ins and Outs of Medicare, Bingo, Wii Bowling; 4 p.m. Zumba Gold.

Thursday, March 19 — 9:15 a.m. Yoga, Chess; 10 a.m.-noon Tech Time 1st and 3rd week of the month; 10 a.m. Writers Unlimited; 10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 a.m. Italian Cultural Class; 1 p.m. Creative Mindfulness, Wii Bowling, Knitting Group, Bingo.

Friday, March 20 — 9-11:30 a.m. free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen & Stabilize, Meditation 1st Friday of the month; 10 a.m. Ceramics Class, Choral Group, 10 a.m. Creative Writing Class; 10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 p.m. Pickleball for Beginners.

Sunday, March 22 — The center is open Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2. Bingo will be held the 1st, 3rd and 5th weeks of the month.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, from noon-1 p.m. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the office window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner; sandwich only $1.25; soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, chicken parm, soup, egg salad or liverwurst and cheese sandwiches, mini lunch shepherd’s pie and tossed salad; Tuesday, split and ham soup, tuna salad or turkey sandwiches, mini lunch open face corn beef reuben, roasted potatoes; Wednesday, chicken noodle soup, ham salad or bologna and cheese sandwiches, mini lunch, breaded fish, baked sweet potato, cole-slaw; Thursday, yankee bean soup, chicken salad or salami and cheese sandwiches, mini lunch, breaded chicken and gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn; Friday, potato and spinach soup, seafood salad or ham and cheese sandwiches, mini lunch, stuffed cabbage, egg noodles, tossed salad.

Trips

March 13, Let History Come Alive: Historic Hudson Valley tour, $146; March 19, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Aqua Turf, $65; March 21, The Andrew Sisters at Nelson Hall, $55; March 31, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, Bushnell; April 5, Moondance, the Music of Van Morrison, $55; April 7, Burt & Me at Ivoryton, $70; April 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; April 11, Wicked Tulips, $141; April 16, The Glenn Campbell Experience, $65; April 27, West Point Dress Parade, $116; May 5, Come From Away, Bushnell; June 23, Waitress, Bushnell.