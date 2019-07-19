Milford Senior Center calendar: July 29-Aug. 4

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, July 29 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1-3 Super Bingo; 1 Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4, Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, July 30 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club July 30 Home Fires by Kamilia Shamsie; 1 Is Your Home Fall Proof?, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, July 31 — 9:30 Intermediate Tai Chi, beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Beginner Tai Chi; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group.

Thursday, Aug. 1 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited Aug. 8 and 22; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Wii Bowling, bingo.

Friday, Aug. 2 — 9-11:30 a.m. free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickleball Easygoing, Matinee Movie, Gifted, Chess.

Sunday, Aug. 4 — The Center is open from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch: July 29-Aug. 2

Monday, eggplant rollatini, pasta side, tossed salad; Tuesday, roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots; Wednesday, chicken casserole, rice pilaf, broccoli; Thursday, seafood jambalaya, rice pilaf, tossed salad; Friday, roast beef slices with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Trips

July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passing Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 13, Song, Dance, & Romance at Aqua Turf, $65; Aug. 15, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.; Aug. 19-20, Gloucester and Rockport; Aug. 25, Tanglewood, Boston Symphony Orchestra, $130; Aug. 28, Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed, $92; Sept. 1, Cabaret at Ivoryton, $70; Sept. 5, Westchester Dinner Theatre, $102; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat; Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99.