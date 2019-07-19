Milford Senior Center calendar: July 22-28

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, July 22 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class, Best Ways to make a Senior Friendly Smart Home; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, July 23 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club July 30 Home Fires by Kamilia Shamsie; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga.

Wednesday, July 24 — 9:30 Tai Chi Intermediate, beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi Intermediate; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group, How to be sure you’re really being heard.

Thursday, July 25 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Estate Planning, Wii Bowling, Knitting Group, Bingo.

Friday, July 26 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing Class, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickleball beginners, Chess.

Sunday, July 28 — 1 Free Gospel Choir Summer Concert “Uplifted.” The Center is open Sunday from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: July 22-26

Monday, breaded chicken with gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans; Tuesday, cowboy casserole, tossed salad; Wednesday, kielbasa with sauerkraut, potatoes, carrots; Thursday, stuffed shells, tossed salad, garlic knot; Friday, meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn.

Trips

July 23, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; July 27, Sounds of Summer at Amarantes Sea Cliff Inn, $58; July 28, Mama Mia at Ivoryton, $70; July 31, Passing Through at Norma Terris Theatre, $82; Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 13, Song, Dance, & Romance at Aqua Turf, $65; Aug. 15, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.; Aug. 19-20, Gloucester and Rockport; Aug. 25, Tanglewood, Boston Symphony Orchestra, $130; Aug. 28, Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed, $92; Sept. 1, Cabaret at Ivoryton, $70; Sept. 5, Westchester Dinner Theatre, $102; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat.