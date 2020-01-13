Milford Senior Center calendar: Jan. 20-26

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers the following programs and events. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com/; Facebook.com/MilfordSC.

Tax preparation

The Vita Program will be providing free income tax preparations for all ages and low-income families Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., Jan. 26 through April 5. Participants are required to register by calling 211 or online at ucw.211ct.org/tax preparations.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens Program provides respite time for caregivers during the day. The program is designated for individuals with cognitive impairments who may require a supervised environment. During their stay in the program, members are offered continental breakfast, enjoy various activities, which include arts and crafts, table games, cognitive-fit games, exercise, music and entertainment, trips and other special events. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cost is $10 a day for Milford residents and $15 a day for out-of-town residents. To learn more about the program or to schedule a tour, contact Rita Whiskeyman, program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Night time programs

The Center will be open Mondays, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games; Tuesday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Sundays, from noon-4 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 20 — 9:30 arts and crafts; 9:30 laughter yoga; 10:30 ballroom aerobics; 11 zumba gold; 1 bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art class; 4 stretch, strength, stabilize; 5:30 pickleball for beginners; 5:55 board game night, second Monday of the month; trivia night, fourth Monday of the month; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, Jan. 21— 9:15 beginners line dance, chess group; 9:30 stretch, stengthen and stabilize; 10 ceramics, gospel choir; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative class; 11 MSC Book Club, The Curious Charms of Arther Pepper by Phaedra Patrick; 1 traffic safety “Jeopardy” game, Club C meeting followed by bingo, tap dance; 2 Women’s Club meeting, quilting; 4 yoga.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — 9:30 beading, Tai Chi beginner; 10 MSC Band rehearsal; 10:30 intermediate Tai Chi, country western line dance; 1 understanding sleep, happy hookers knitting group, bingo, Wii bowling; 4 zumba gold.

Thursday, Jan. 23 — 9:15 yoga, chess play; 10 Writers Unlimited; 10-noon Tech Time; 10:30 line dance, Qi Gong; 11 Italian cultural class; 1 Wii bowling, knitting, bingo, healthy cooking demo, RSVP to 203-877-5131.

Friday, Jan. 24 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call front desk; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, meditation; 10 ceramics, choral group, creative writing; 10:45 Let your Yoga Dance; 1 Halotherapy: How to benefit mind, body and soul discussion; 2 movie, Las Vegas; 3 pickleball beginners.

Sunday, Jan. 26 — The center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2.

The center offers lunch daily, Monday-Friday, from noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the office window from 9:30-12:15. Complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner; sandwich $1.25; soup $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, Jan. 20 — Closed in observance of Martin Luther King Day.

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — Teriyaki meatballs over rice, green beans.

Wednesday, Jan. 22 — Breaded fish with lemon and tartar, baked potato, cole slaw.

Thursday, Jan. 23 — Chicken casserole, rice pilaf, broccoli.

Friday, Jan. 24 — Kielbasa with saurkraut, potatoes, carrots.

Trips

Jan. 28, 4:30 p.m., Travel Expo features full calendar of trips for 2020; March 1, Jesus Christ Superstar, $115; Feb. 3, Cats, Bushnell; March 2, 4 p.m., presentation of Painted Canyons of the West trip Sept. 13-21; March 3, Rent, Bushnell; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489; March 13, Let History Come Alive Hudson Valley trip, $146; March 19, St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Aqua Turf, $65; March 21, The Andrews Sisters at Nelson Hall, $55; March 31, Beautiful, The Carol King Musical, Bushnell; April 5, Moondance, the music of Van Morrison at Nelson Hall, $55; April 7, Burt & Me at Ivoryton, $70; April 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; April 11, Wicked Tulips, $141; April 16, The Glenn Campbell Experience at Aqua Turf, $65; April 26, The Band’s Visit, The Bushnell, Hartford, $110; April 27, West Point Dress Parade, $116; May 5, Come From Away, The Bushnell; May 19-21, Queen Esther, Sight and Sound Theatre, $565; June 23, Waitress, Bushnell.