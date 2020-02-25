Milford Senior Center calendar: Feb. 26-March 1

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Free tax preparation

The Vita Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low-income families Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., through April 5. Registration is required by calling 211 or at uwc.211ct.org./tax.

Free income tax prep

AARP volunteers will provide free income tax preparation Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-noon, through April 15. Registration is required.

Night programs

The center will be open Monday, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides respite time for caregivers during the day. The program is designated for individuals with cognitive impairments who may require a supervised environment. During their stay in the program, members are offered a continental breakfast, various activities like arts and crafts, table games, cognitive fit games, exercise, music and entertainment, trips and other special events. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $10/day for residents and $15/day for nonresidents. To learn more or to schedule a tour, contact Rita Whiskeyman, program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Wednesday, Feb. 26 — 9:30 a.m. Beading, Tai Chi Class Beginner; 10 a.m. MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 a.m. Tai Chi intermediate, Country/Western Line Dance Class; 1 p.m. Happy Hookers Knitting Group, Bingo, Wii Bowling; 4 p.m. Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — 9:15 a.m. Yoga, Chess Play; 10 a.m.-noon Tech Time 1st and 3rd week of the month; 10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 a.m. Italian Cultural Class; 1 p.m. Wii Bowling, Smart Solutions For Cleaner Air; Knitting Group, Bingo.

Friday, Feb. 28 — 9-11:30 a.m. free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen & Stabilize, Meditation 1st Friday of the month; 10 a.m. Ceramics Class, Choral Group, Creative Writing Class; 10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 p.m. Pickle Ball — Easy going play only; beginners welcome.

Sunday, March 1 — The center is open Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards .The pool room is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2. Bingo will be held the first, third and fifth weeks of the month.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, from noon-1 p.m. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the office window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner; sandwich only $1.25; soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, cream of mushroom soup, sandwiches ham salad or turkey and cheese; mini lunch, chicken paprikash, egg noodles, green beans; Tuesday, cheddar brocolli soup, sandwiches, seafood salad or bologna and cheese; mini lunch, baked fish, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables; Wednesday, chicken rice soup, sandwiches, tuna salad or salami and cheese, mini lunch, sausage and peppers, pasta, tossed salad; Thursday, sausage potato soup, sandwiches, egg salad, or ham and cheese; mini lunch, beef stew, tossed salad, corn bread; Friday, Italian wedding soup, sandwiches, tuna salad or, liverwurst and cheese; mini lunch, sliced ham, pineapples-peas, sweet potatoes.

Trips

March 3, Rent, Bushnell; March 13, Let History Come Alive: Historic Hudson Valley tour, $146; March 19, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Aqua Turf, $65; March 21, The Andrew Sisters at Nelson Hall, $55; March 31, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, Bushnell; April 5, Moondance, the Music of Van Morrison, $55; April 7, Burt & Me at Ivoryton, $70; April 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; April 11, Wicked Tulips, $141; April 16, The Glenn Campbell Experience, $65; April 27, West Point Dress Parade, $116; May 5, Come From Away, Bushnell; June 23, Waitress, Bushnell.