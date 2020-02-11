Milford Senior Center calendar: Feb. 24-March 1

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15 for residents and $30 for nonresidents. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Free tax preparation

The Vita Program will be providing free income tax preparation for all ages and low income families Sundays, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Mondays, from 5-8 p.m., through April 5. Registration is required by calling 211 or at uwc.211ct.org./tax.

Free income tax prep

AARP volunteers will provide free income tax preparation Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m.-noon, through April 15. Registration is required.

Night programs

The center will be open Monday, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games; Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides respite time for caregivers during the day. The program is designated for individuals with cognitive impairments who may require a supervised environment. During their stay in the program, members are offered a continental breakfast, various activities like arts and crafts, table games, cognitive fit games, exercise, music and entertainment, trips and other special events. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cost is $10/day for residents and $15/day for nonresidents. To learn more or to schedule a tour, contact Rita Whiskeyman, program coordinator or Christine Lyas, social service worker at 203-877-5131.

Monday, Feb. 24 — 9:30 a.m. arts and crafts, laughter yoga; 10:30 a.m. ballroom aerobics; 11 a.m. zumba gold; 1-3 p.m. super bingo; 1 p.m. bingo, mahjongg, scrabble, art class; 4 p.m. stretch, strength, stabilize; 5:30 pickleball easygoing play; 5:55 p.m. board game night, second Monday of the month; trivia night fourth Monday of the month; 6:30 model railroad group.

Tuesday, Feb. 25 — 9:15 a.m. beginners line dance, chess learn and play; 9:30 a.m. stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 a.m. ceramics, gospel choir; 10:30 a.m. osteoporosis preventative class; 11 a.m. MSC book club, The Rosie Project, by Graeme; 1 p.m. Club C meeting followed by bingo, tap dance, quilting; 4 yoga.

Wednesday Feb. 26 — 9:30 a.m. beading, tai chi beginner; 10 a.m. MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 a.m. tai chi intermediate, country wester line dance; 1 p.m. happy hookers knitting group bingo, Wii bowling; 4 p.m. zumba gold.

Thursday, Feb. 27 — 9:15 a.m. yoga, chess play; 10 a.m.-noon Tech Time first and third week of the month; 10:30 a.m. line dance, qi gong; 11 a.m. Italian; 1 p.m. Wii bowling, smart solutions for cleaner air, knitting group, bingo.

Friday, Feb. 28 — 9-11:30 a.m. free haircuts, call 877-5131; 9:30 a.m. stretch, strengthen and stabilize, meditation; 10 a.m. ceramics, choral group, creative writing; 10:45 a.m. let your yoga dance; 1 p.m. pickleball beginners.

Sunday, March 1 — The center is open from noon-4 p.m. for cards, bingo and billiards. The pool room is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2. Bingo will be held the first, third and fifth weeks of the month.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, from noon-1 p.m. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the office window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner; sandwich only $1.25; soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, cream of mushroom soup, ham salad or turkey and cheese sandwich; Mini lunch, chicken paprikash, egg noodles, green beans; Tuesday, cheddar brocolli soup, seafood salad or bologna and cheese; Mini lunch, baked fish, rice pilaf, mixed vegetables; Wednesday, chicken rice soup, tuna salad or salami and cheese, Mini lunch, sausage and peppers, pasta, tossed salad; Thursday, sausage potato soup, egg salad, or ham and cheese sandwich; Mini lunch, beef stew, tossed salad, corn bread; Friday, Italian wedding soup, tuna salad or liverwurst and cheese sandwich; Mini lunch, sliced ham, pineapples, peas, sweet potatoes.

Trips

March 3, Rent, Bushnell; March 13, Let History Come Alive: Historic Hudson Valley tour, $146; March 19, St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Aqua Turf, $65; March 21, The Andrew Sisters at Nelson Hall, $55; March 31, Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, Bushnell; April 5, Moondance, the Music of Van Morrison, $55; April 7, Burt & Me at Ivoryton, $70; April 8, Mohegan Sun, $27; April 11, Wicked Tulips, $141; April 16, The Glenn Campbell Experience, $65; April 27, West Point Dress Parade, $116; May 5, Come From Away, Bushnell; June 23, Waitress, Bushnell.