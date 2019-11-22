Milford Senior Center calendar: Dec. 2-8

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Dec. 2 — 9:30 arts and crafts, laughter yoga; 10:30 ballroom aerobics; 11 zumba gold; 1 bingo, mahjongg, Scrabble, art class; 4 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 6:30 model railroad group. Center closes at 8.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 — 9:15 beginners line dance, chess; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize; 10 gospel choir, ceramics; 10:30 osteoporosis preventative exercise class; 1 Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield program, Club C meeting followed by bingo, tap dance, quilting; yoga.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 — 9:30 beginner tai chi; 9:30 beading; 10 MSC band rehearsal; 10:30 country western line dance class; intermediate tai chi; 1 CDBG home repair program, bingo, Wii bowling, Happy Hookers knitting group; 4 zumba gold.

Thursday, Dec. 5 — 9:15 yoga, chess; 10 Tech Time; 10:30 line dance, qi gong; 11 Italian; 1 VA benfits for veterans, spouses and widows, Wii bowling, bingo, knitting, Mindfit.

Friday, Dec. 6 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call front desk; 9:30 stretch, strengthen and stabilize, meditation; 10 ceramics, choral group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 pickleball for beginners, readings and carols.

Sunday, Dec. 8 — The center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, chicken parmesan, pasta side, salad; Tuesday, baked fish with lemon and tartar sauce, rice piaf, broccoli; Wednesday, beef stew with corn bread, tossed salad; Thursday, roast pork with baked apples, carrots, potatoes; Friday, tuna noodle casserole, mixed vegetables.

Trips

Dec. 10, Holiday Winter Wishes at Aqua Turf, $65; Dec. 11, Holiday Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125; Dec. 15, An Actor’s Carol at Ivoryton, $70; Feb. 27, Westchester Dinner Theatre, Five Guys Named Moe, $120; March 1, Jesus Christ Superstar, $115; March 2, 4 p.m., presentation of Painted Canyons of the West trip Sept. 13-21; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489; April 26, The Band’s Visit, The Bushnell, Hartford, $110; May 19-21, Queen Esther, Sight and Sound Theatre, $565.