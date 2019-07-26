Milford Senior Center calendar: Aug. 5-11

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Aug. 5 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1-3 Super Bingo; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club Aug. 27 Need to Know by Karen Cleveland; 1 Is Your Home Fall Proof?, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 — 9:30 Intermediate Tai Chi, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi Beginner; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group.

Thursday, Aug. 8 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess 1st, 3rd and 5th weeks of the month, Writers Unlimited Aug. 8 and 22; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting, Mindfit Program.

Friday, Aug. 9 — 9-11:30 Free Haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Beginners Pickleball; 1 Matinee Movie Gifted, Chess.

Sunday, Aug. 11 — The Center is open Sunday, from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu: Aug. 5-9

Monday, eggplant rollatini, pasta side, tossed salad; Tuesday, roast pork with gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots; Wednesday, chicken casserole, rice pilaf, broccoli; Thursday, seafood Jambalaya, rice pilaf, tossed salad; Friday, roast beef slices with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables.

Trips

Aug. 4-7, The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 13, Song, Dance, & Romance at Aqua Turf, $65; Aug. 15, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.; Aug. 19-20, Gloucester and Rockport; Aug. 25, Tanglewood, Boston Symphony Orchestra, $130; Aug. 28, Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed, $92; Sept. 1, Cabaret at Ivoryton, $70; Sept. 5, Westchester Dinner Theatre, $102; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat; Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99.