Milford Senior Center calendar: Aug. 12-16

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Aug. 12 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Line Dance; 6:30 Model Railroad Group.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club Aug. 27, Need To Know, by Karen Cleveland; 1 Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4:15 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Aug. 14 — 9-1:15 AARP Safe Driver Classes, to register, call Ed Berry, 203-549-9629; 9:30 Intermediate Tai Chi, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi- Beginner Parquet Room; 1 Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group.

Thursday, Aug. 15 — 9:15 Yoga; 10 Chess, Writers Unlimited; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong.; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 Medicare, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Aug. 16 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call for appointment; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Ceramics Class, Creative Writing, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; Pickleball Easygoing play only; 1 Chess.

Sunday, Aug. 18 — The center is open Sunday from noon-4 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, baked ziti, tossed salad, garlic knot; Tuesday, grilled hot dog, baked beans, macaroni salad, Wednesday, beef stroganoff with egg noodles, mixed vegetables; Thursday, chicken with lemon sauce, rice pilaf, green beans; Friday, roast pork with gravy, baked apples, green beans.

Trips

The Finger Lakes Tour; Aug. 13, Song, Dance, & Romance at Aqua Turf, $65; Aug. 15, Essex Steamtrain & Riverboat lunch excursion, $60; Aug. 19-22, A Journey Through History — Philadelphia and Gettysburg, Pa.; Aug. 19-20, Gloucester and Rockport; Aug. 25, Tanglewood, Boston Symphony Orchestra, $130; Aug. 28, Because of Winn Dixie at Goodspeed, $92; Sept. 1, Cabaret at Ivoryton, $70; Sept. 5, Westchester Dinner Theatre, $102; Sept. 23, Tours of Distinction — Galapagos Islands Retreat; Oct. 7, Mohegan Sun, $27; Oct. 8, Delaware & Ulster 1st Class Luncheon Train, $115; Oct. 29, Oktoberfest at Kruckers in the Catskills, $99.