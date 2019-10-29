Milford Senior Center calendar: Nov. 4-10

The Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive, offers a variety of programs, activities and services for residents age 55 and older. Membership dues are $15/year. Nonresidents pay $25/year. For more information, call 203-877-5131 or visit milfordctseniorcenter.com.

Ahrens program

The Ahrens program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. For details, contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens program coordinator, or Christine Lyas, social service worker, 203-877-5131.

Nighttime programs

The center will be open Monday from 6-8 p.m. for cards, pool and games.

Monday, Nov. 4 — 9:30 Arts and Crafts, Laughter Yoga Group; 10:30 Low Vision, Ballroom Aerobics; 11 Zumba Gold; 1 Winter Heating Assistance Program, Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble, Art Class; 4 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 6:30 Model Railroad Group; center closes at 8.

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — 9:15 Beginner’s Line Dance Class, Chess Group Learn and Play; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize; 10 Gospel Choir, Ceramics Class; 10:30 Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class; 11 MSC Book Club Nov. 26, People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks; 1 How to Help A Caregiver, Club C meeting followed by Bingo, Tap Dance Class, Quilting Group; 4 Yoga Class.

Wednesday, Nov. 6 — 9:30 Tai Chi beginner, Beading; 10 MSC Band Rehearsal; 10:30 Country/Western Line Dance Class, Tai Chi Intermediate; 1 United Health Care Dual Plan, Bingo, Wii Bowling, Happy Hookers Knitting Group; 4 Zumba Gold.

Thursday, Nov. 7 — 9:15 Yoga, Chess; 10 Writers Unlimited Nov. 14; 10:30 Line Dance Class, Qi Gong; 11 Italian Cultural Class; 1 All I Want for Christmas, Wii Bowling, Bingo, Knitting Group.

Friday, Nov. 8 — 9-11:30 free haircuts, call 203-877-5131; 9:30 Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize, Meditation; 10 Veterans Celebration, Ceramics Class, Creative Writing Class, Choral Group; 10:45 Let Your Yoga Dance; 1 Pickleball for Beginners.

Sunday, Nov. 10 — The center is open from noon-4 for cards and bingo, billiards. The pool room is open 9-4:30. Sandwiches and chips are available for $2 each.

The center offers lunch Monday-Friday, noon-1. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30-noon. A complete dinner, at $3, includes soup and dinner. Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or peanut butter and jelly sandwich daily for $1. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for $1. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

Lunch menu

Monday, bacon, egg and potato casserole; Tuesday, Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables; Wednesday, baked fish with lemon and tartar, rice pilaf, broccoli; Thursday, chicken with lemon sauce, pasta side, green beans; Friday, roast pork with baked apples, sweet potatoes, creamed spinach.

Trips

Nov. 12, Crooning the Classics at Aqua Turf, $65; Nov. 14, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed, $110; Nov. 17, Hello Dolly! at Bushnell, $105; Nov. 26, NYC annual Train Show at Botanical Garden, $120; Dec. 1-6, Santa Fe Holidays tour, $2,369; Dec. 10, Holiday Winter Wishes at Aqua Turf, $65; Dec. 11, Holiday Tour of Lyndhurst Mansion & Union Church of Pocantico Hills, $125; Dec. 15, An Actor’s Carol at Ivoryton, $70; March 11-23, Treasures of Egypt with optional three-night stay in Jordan, $4,489.