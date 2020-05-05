Milford Senior Center asks public to participate in Great Give

Leonora Rodriguez, executive director of the Milford Senior Center is asking the public to participate in The Great Give 2020. Created by The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven, The Great Give is a 36-hour, community-driven fundraising event that kicks off May 5 at 8 a.m. and concludes May 6 at 8 p.m.

To donate to The Milford Senior Center, go to http://www.thegreatgive.org/organizations/milford-council-on-aging or visit http://www.milfordctseniorcenter.com. All donations will be made through a secure site and received with gratitude.

The Milford Senior Center, a nonprofit organization, affiliated with Milford Council on Aging serves more than 2,300 Milford seniors in numerous wellness and recreational activities, educational programs, food service and community-supportive services. The Milford Senior Center is appreciative of any financial support the organization may receive.

For more information, call the Milford Senior Center at 203-877-5131.