Milford Senior Center August events

Keep Your Mind Fit

Mind Fit, a program to keep your mind sharper for longer will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. There are various factors that contribute to brain health, while engaging in group activities based on the Cognitive Therapeutics Method offered by Home Care Assistance.

AARP Safe Driving class

The AARP Safe Driving class will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m. To register, call Ed Berry at 203-549-9629.

Medicare talk

Susan Stokes, insurance broker will be available during a Medicare Information program at the Center, Thursday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. The mystery out of when you can change and/or enroll in a Medicare plan will be discussed.

i-Phone Intermediate class

An i-Phone Intermediate class will be available Monday, Aug. 19-22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The four day class includes lessons on Apple applications such as health, news, voice memos, podcasts and the app store. Users with non-Apple smart phones, Android, Google, Samsung, etc. may have difficulty with this course. Space is limited and registration is required.

Lesson in Happiness

The Center is hosting a program on Lessons in Happiness Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. Lessons from the longest study on happiness, TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) is a nonprofit organization devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks that cover topics from science to business to global issues. They believe passionately in the power of ideas to change the attitude, lives and ultimately the world. Visit TED.com to learn more about this organization.

Interactive Exotic Animals

A program presenting the tolerance, respect and understanding for all animals that walk, slither or crawl on the earth will be presented Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. The interactive and hands on program encourages participants to interact and touch exotic animals. Species from North America, South America, Africa, Australia, Europe, Indonesia and Madagascar will be at this program. Sign up at the Center’s front office.

Super Bingo

Super Bingo will be available Monday, Aug. 26, from 1-3 p.m.

Movie Matinee

A matinee movie, Instant Family will be screened Friday, Aug. 30, at 1 p.m.