Milford Scouts pitch in for 15th annual Thanks-for-Giving food drive

Milford Family Services along with Boy Scout Troop 1, Cub Scouts Packs 7, 13, 17, 196, and 721, Girl Scout Cadette Troops, 08309, 38375, Girl Scout Junior Troop 38323, 38376, and Brownie Troop 30320, 38348 will hold a Thanks-for-Giving Food Drive from Friday, Nov. 15, at noon to Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Wasson Field parking lot, West Main Street, behind Milford’s Parsons Government Complex.

The scouts will camp out at Wasson Field over two days, collecting and sorting food donations from residents and staffing collection sites at local supermarkets.

The drive culminates with food deliveries to local families. Additional support is provided to charities, including The Milford Food Bank, Cornerstone Food Pantry, the John Rigley Food Pantry, Food2Kids, Beth El Shelter and others.

Over the past 14 years, Thanks-for-Giving has distributed more than 100,000 pounds of food, 4,000 turkeys; and $25,000, to help feed local families.

Like us on Facebook: @thx4givingfood; friend us on Facebook: ThanksforGiving Fooddrive; and follow us on twitter: @thx4givingfood Email us: fooddrive@aquinasconsulting.com.