Milford seeks waiver from state-approved literacy program

MILFORD — The state's newly approved Right to Read Act is an educational overreach, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia, with financial and instructional ramifications that could ultimately hurt the district.
The Right to Read Act is legislation designed to improve grade-school reading curricula across the state. The legislation calls for $12.8 million in spending to ensure that school districts where students are falling behind can hire reading coaches. But local educators say they are already following the guidelines in the act and do not need to opt in to this new legislation.