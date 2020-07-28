Milford Rotary awards scholarships to local students

Milford Rotary Club recently awarded college scholarships to several local students.

These students, selected by the organization’s scholarship committee, demonstrated academic achievement, good citizenship, and leadership, among other qualities, and were presented with their awards earlier in July.

Students who received scholarships were: Joseph A. Foran High School students, Kayla Jurzyk, Leslie Akuffo, Grace Lavallee, John Shannon, Andre Jin, Tyler Griffin, Amy Fidelman, and Anthony Capua; and Jonathan Law students: Tasbita Ahmed, Samantha Lambiase, Madeline Papcun, and Morgan Taylor. Former recipient Abigail Huebner also was presented with a scholarship.

Law graduate Rohin Manohar was selected to receive this year’s Alan Jepson Memorial Scholarship, which is presented each year to a deserving student in honor of the late former Mayor who also was a member of Milford Rotary.

For more information visit www.milfordrotary.org.