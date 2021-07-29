Skip to main content
News

Milford Republicans back Berube for mayor

Saul Flores
Peter Berube is running for Milford mayor

Peter Berube is running for Milford mayor

Contributed

MILFORD — Peter Berube sees this year’s local election as a referendum on Milford’s future. Will it remain a small city with a big heart, or become a big city with a small heart?

“From over development to our finances, our city lacks a long-term plan and a clear vision for where Milford should be five to 10 years down the road,” he said. “As your next mayor, I will look to the future and take a balanced and bipartisan approach to create a better Milford and a Milford that remains a small city with a big heart.”

Berube was the unanimous pick of Milford Republicans to challenge Democratic incumbent Ben Blake in November. He said the decision to run for mayor was not an easy one.

“After talking with family and friends, I made the decision to run for mayor because I’m worried about the future of Milford,” said Berube. “I have thought about running for mayor for a while because I believe we can create a better and more balanced Milford.

Berube said over the next few weeks, he will be releasing details on his vision for the future of Milford.

The top three things he would like to accomplish if elected mayor are having a nonpartisan relationship with all department heads and city employees, having complete transparency on spending while being fiscally responsible and making the safety of the people and visitors of Milford a priority by making sure the police, fire and public works have what they need to perform their jobs. His primary focus will be on the safety of Milford residents, he said.

“I’m running for the people of Milford. I will have open communication with everyone from replaying to my own emails and phone calls. I will be available for all our residents 24/7,” he said.

More Information

The Republican slate for the 2021 Milford municipal election is as follows.

District 1

Board of Aldermen

Tony Giannattasio

Jay Tranquilli

Board of Education

Andy Fowler

Wally Hauck

District 2

Board of Aldermen

Scott Marlow

Chris Goulden

Board of Education

Mark Macchio

Planning & Zoning

Bob Tschilske

District 3

Board of Aldermen

Erik Smith

Michael S. Casey

Board of Education

Renée Casey

William Legere

Planning & Zoning

Steve Visconti

District 4

Board of Aldermen

Dan Germen

Tara Galbo

Board of Education

Raquel Hernandez Bonessi

Dolores Rieth Hannon

District 5

Board of Aldermen

Ray Vitali

Suzanne DiBiase

Board of Education

Bill Bevan

Terri Smith

Planning & Zoning

Rick Vizziello

Constable

Frank Musante

Shirley Serrano

Ray Kirmaier

Steven T. Visconti

State Rep. Kathy Kennedy, R-Milford, nominated Berube. Board of Alderman Minority Leader Tony Giannattasio seconded the nomination.

Giannattasio highlighted Berbue’s work ethic, service to the country, volunteerism in the city and his vision for the future of Milford as reasons why voters should back Berube this November.

Berube said he looks forward to meeting people across Milford and listening to their concerns and solutions to better Milford over the next couple of months.

Berube, a facilities specialist with Milford Bank, is a member of the Milford VFW Post 7788, the Disabled American Veterans, the Walnut Beach Association and the Milford Elks, where he recently received the 2020-21 Grand Exulted Rulers Outstanding Service Commendation award.

He is also on the Boys and Girls Clubs executive board and coordinates the Milford Moves for Veterans Race. He has lived in Milford for the past 10 years, and has previous community involvement dating back to 2005 as the manager of Uno Pizzeria & Grill.