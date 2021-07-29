Milford Republicans back Berube for mayor

MILFORD — Peter Berube sees this year’s local election as a referendum on Milford’s future. Will it remain a small city with a big heart, or become a big city with a small heart?

“From over development to our finances, our city lacks a long-term plan and a clear vision for where Milford should be five to 10 years down the road,” he said. “As your next mayor, I will look to the future and take a balanced and bipartisan approach to create a better Milford and a Milford that remains a small city with a big heart.”

Berube was the unanimous pick of Milford Republicans to challenge Democratic incumbent Ben Blake in November. He said the decision to run for mayor was not an easy one.

“After talking with family and friends, I made the decision to run for mayor because I’m worried about the future of Milford,” said Berube. “I have thought about running for mayor for a while because I believe we can create a better and more balanced Milford.

Berube said over the next few weeks, he will be releasing details on his vision for the future of Milford.

The top three things he would like to accomplish if elected mayor are having a nonpartisan relationship with all department heads and city employees, having complete transparency on spending while being fiscally responsible and making the safety of the people and visitors of Milford a priority by making sure the police, fire and public works have what they need to perform their jobs. His primary focus will be on the safety of Milford residents, he said.

“I’m running for the people of Milford. I will have open communication with everyone from replaying to my own emails and phone calls. I will be available for all our residents 24/7,” he said.

More Information The Republican slate for the 2021 Milford municipal election is as follows. District 1 Board of Aldermen Tony Giannattasio Jay Tranquilli Board of Education Andy Fowler Wally Hauck District 2 Board of Aldermen Scott Marlow Chris Goulden Board of Education Mark Macchio Planning & Zoning Bob Tschilske District 3 Board of Aldermen Erik Smith Michael S. Casey Board of Education Renée Casey William Legere Planning & Zoning Steve Visconti District 4 Board of Aldermen Dan Germen Tara Galbo Board of Education Raquel Hernandez Bonessi Dolores Rieth Hannon District 5 Board of Aldermen Ray Vitali Suzanne DiBiase Board of Education Bill Bevan Terri Smith Planning & Zoning Rick Vizziello Constable Frank Musante Shirley Serrano Ray Kirmaier Steven T. Visconti See More Collapse

State Rep. Kathy Kennedy, R-Milford, nominated Berube. Board of Alderman Minority Leader Tony Giannattasio seconded the nomination.

Giannattasio highlighted Berbue’s work ethic, service to the country, volunteerism in the city and his vision for the future of Milford as reasons why voters should back Berube this November.

Berube said he looks forward to meeting people across Milford and listening to their concerns and solutions to better Milford over the next couple of months.

Berube, a facilities specialist with Milford Bank, is a member of the Milford VFW Post 7788, the Disabled American Veterans, the Walnut Beach Association and the Milford Elks, where he recently received the 2020-21 Grand Exulted Rulers Outstanding Service Commendation award.

He is also on the Boys and Girls Clubs executive board and coordinates the Milford Moves for Veterans Race. He has lived in Milford for the past 10 years, and has previous community involvement dating back to 2005 as the manager of Uno Pizzeria & Grill.