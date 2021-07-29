Milford Republicans back Berube for mayor

MILFORD — Peter Berube sees this year’s local election as a referendum on Milford’s future. Will it remain a small city with a big heart, or become a big city with a small heart?
“From over development to our finances, our city lacks a long-term plan and a clear vision for where Milford should be five to 10 years down the road,” he said. “As your next mayor, I will look to the future and take a balanced and bipartisan approach to create a better Milford and a Milford that remains a small city with a big heart.”