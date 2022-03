MILFORD — Kathy Kennedy is seeking his third consecutive term in the state House of Representatives representing the 199th District. The district includes parts of Milford and Orange.

Kennedy — who currently serves on the legislative public health, appropriations and education committees and serves as head House Republican on the Legislative and Executive Nominations Committee — said she plans to continue her fight to make Connecticut a more affordable place for working families.

“There are many challenges our state faces post-COVID, and I want to help move our state in the right direction on both the public health and economic side,” Kennedy said.

The working middle class has been hit hardest during the pandemic, Kennedy said.

“I plan to work on some much-needed tax relief for these hardworking families,” she said. Together we can steer Connecticut in the right direction.”

Kathy also serves as a member of the bi-partisan Women’s Caucus, the Coastal Caucus, the I/DD caucus for the those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the EMS/Fire Caucus.

This year she joined and was a member of both the Endometriosis Working Group and the Breast Cancer Awareness Working Group.

Kennedy said some of the things she has accomplished in Hartford include improving the affordability for state residents by supporting the scheduled phase-out of the state tax on pensions and annuities, protecting the local shellfish industry vital to the region, working to preserve local control of zoning, and supporting a bill to increase protections for children by ensuring coaches, teachers or instructors pass an extensive background check.

Additionally, Kennedy has spent many hours communicating with residents through email and phone conversation while also having regular office hours making sure she was getting the true pulse of the district and what they wanted.

“I want Connecticut to be a place where people want to work, a place to call home, raise a family and retire,” Kennedy said.

“I will continue to speak out for our non-profits, like the United Way of Milford, The Beth-El Center and the Boys and Girls Club,” Kennedy added. “We need to fulfill those promises that were made to our non-profits.”

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com