Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce Shop Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28

In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small, on Saturday, Nov 28, the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce is participating in the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities.

In order to stay safe but still help support Milford small businesses, the Milford Regional Chamber will be hosting a virtual tour of local businesses and community partners, with visits from Santa, and a social media campaign showcasing local businesses. The chamber’s effort is to remind people to shop local this holiday season, highlight some great businesses in the community, and spread Christmas cheer.

Promoting small business doesn't stop after Small Business Saturday, however. The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce sends weekly email newsletters that highlight various promotions small business all holiday season.

Created by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday celebrates the impact small businesses have on communities across the country.

This year’s celebration is the 11th annual Small Business Saturday. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $120 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined.

According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 97 percent of consumers who shopped on Small Business Saturday agree that small businesses are essential to their community and 95 percent reported the day makes them want to shop or eat at small, independently-owned businesses all year long, not just during the holiday season.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Shop Small, Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.com