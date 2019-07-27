Milford Recycling Task Force hosts events

The Milford Recycling Task Force will host the following events. The group meets every month and is made up of elected officials, representatives from city departments, environmental groups, concerned citizens and business owners and managers. The group discusses concerns and problems and then strategizes and develops initiatives that focus on public outreach and education. All are welcome to join.

In collaboration with the city and the Downtown Milford Business Association, there will be a short documentary about the dangers of plastic pollution, Straws, (strawsfilm.com/#news-section), that will run immediately prior to the feature film on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m., at Fowler Pavilion.

The DEEP’s Sherrill Baldwin will give an informal presentation on proper recycling practices Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Milford Public Library. Residents are encouraged to come with questions.

Artist Faustin Adeniran’s Art Exhibit will be on display on Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., at The Firehouse Gallery. There will be a Q and A session with the artist who creates works of art with reclaimed garbage. The exhibit is on view from Sept. 19 through Oct. 13. Student and adult groups are welcome (adeniranartstudio.com/society).

For more information about the Milford Recycling Task Force, contact karenfortunati@gmail.com or Jeremy at grant.jeremy@outlook.com.