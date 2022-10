MILFORD — Milford Public Schools is hosting its second job fair in October after hosting one in early August.

"When we held our first-ever job fair back in August in the Parsons Building, we were pleased with the turnout — with about 40 people visiting us during the event," said Wendy Kopanza, director of the school system's Human Resources Department.

During that job fair, Kopanza said they made eight job offers on the spot.

August's job fair centered around support staff positions, and according to school staff, the job fair scheduled for Oct. 6 is centered around substitutes.

School staff said they have many substitute positions in various fields, working only a few hours a day or the entire school year.

The job fair starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 3 p.m. at the Parsons Complex at 70 West River St.

"Our main purpose for the upcoming 'Job Fair for Substitutes' is to bolster our pool of available staff as we enter the fall/winter months when the need for substitute staff generally increases," said Kopanza. "The goal, always, is to keep our schools 100 percent staffed, and through the use of substitute teachers, we are fortunate to be able to do this."

MPS has substitute positions for classroom teachers at all levels. A bachelor's degree is required for this position, and candidates with teaching/credentials and past teaching experience will be given preference. Other positions needing substitute teachers are a building teacher (10-month position), district professional learning at the elementary level and paraprofessionals at all levels.

The school district recently increased the pay rate for substitutes, with a rate of $105 per day for substitute paraprofessionals and $140 per day for substitute teachers, said Kopanza.

Overall, the school system had 49 openings as of Sept. 29, which include two elementary school teaching positions, one high school teaching position and one middle school teaching position.

"We would also like to offer our thanks to Subway World HQ for their enthusiastic support for our project," said Kopanza. "We are loosely calling it 'Subs for Subs,' and the company will be donating a variety of Subway food items that will be free for all attendees at the fair."