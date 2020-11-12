Milford Pubic Library offers Zoom programs

Milford Public Library is offering the following Zoom programs:

Take and Make for Grown-ups — Learning to make a broach. The library now has a simple kit for the first 30 people who’d like to try their hand at crafting. You’ll need glue, or a glue gun, or a needle and thread. The library will supply ribbons, buttons, and instructions. View the instructions on YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCVVGsmoYEM-xPNgVntMBiLg. Click on “videos” for directions. Contact nabbey@milfordct.gov to register. A craft bag will be put aside for participants at the circulation desk.

All About Owls ‑ Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Owls, those mysterious, beautiful birds that capture our imagination. What do they eat? How long do they live? How do they see in the dark? These questions, and many more, will be answered by Kenneth Elkins from Bent of the River Audubon Center on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. This third and last program in the Audubon series promises to introduce participants to this elusive feathered friend.

Elkins is a lifelong birder whose passion has led him to a career in conservation education. He is the community conservation manager based at the Audubon Center in Southbury. As past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association, he has also served as regional coordinator for the 2018-2020 Connecticut Bird Atlas project. For information about joining this program, contact: nabbey@milfordct.gov

“Men should think twice before making widowhood women’s only path to power.”

Feminism in Western History — Milford Library’s civil rights series is Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., with an examination of feminism. Feminism is often thought to be a modern phenomenon, starting in the beginning of the 20th Century and growing in strength through the 1900s. But feminism has been a powerful current of American social activism since the inception of the country. This talk will center on the position of women throughout western history, the roots of feminism in the United States, and the progress made through the end of the 1900s and into the 21st Century.

This lecture will be presented by Capitol Community College professor Hamish Lutris. Lutris, who has lectured in libraries throughout the state. To register for this program, contact: nabbey@milfordct.gov.

Be a Civic Ally ‑ Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Dr. Monica Miller-Smith, UConn professor and author of “Families and Children Living in Poverty,” will give a presentation that will explore effective communication practices to encourage tweens, teens, and family members to engage in conversations that examine race-related topics. Resources to help expand their knowledge on race-related topics will be shared, along with teacher and learning materials that support collective discussions and promote critical thinking skills. To broaden learning and expand understanding of topics, methods to increase civic engagement in communities for tweens, teens, and families will also be presented.

Visit the Young Adult page ci.milford.ct.us/milford-public-library to register for the Zoom ID and password. If questions, email dvalenzano@milfordct.gov.

Smart Home Presentation: Learn About the Internet of Things (IoT) ‑ The library is presenting this program via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m., to discuss how to integrate smart home technology into one’s life. Many household electronics today come with built in CPUs and radios, allowing connection to the internet. Discover the available options and determine what might make a smarter home. Topics such as lights that turn on and off, to coffee pots that remind their owner to fill them, and more, will be covered. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.