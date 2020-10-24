Milford Pubic Library offers Zoom programs

The Milford Pubic Library is offering the following Zoom programs:

Take and Make for Grown-ups — Learn to make a broach. The library now has a simple kit for the first 30 people who’d like to try their hand at crafting. You’ll need glue, or a glue gun, or a needle and thread. The library will supply ribbons, buttons, and instructions. View the instructions on YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCVVGsmoYEM-xPNgVntMBiLg. Click on “videos” and it will take you to the directions. Contact nabbey@milfordct.gov to register. A craft bag will be put aside for you at the circulation desk.

A Beginner’s Guide to the Golden Age of Radio — Hosted by the library, will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m., exactly 100 years after that first broadcast.

One hundred years ago, on Nov. 2, 1920, Pittsburgh radio station KDKA became the first commercial radio station in the United States and the world has never be the same. This program takes us back to those early days of invention and progress.

KDKA’s first broadcast happened to be on election day, putting on full display this new medium’s ability to swiftly report the results of that year’s Harding-Cox presidential race.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of this medium, on the eve of Election Night 2020, radio historian and Nostalgia Digest publisher Steve Darnall presents a look back at the medium’s Golden Age, featuring samples from some of the shows and stars that created a “theater of the mind” and thus transformed the medium from a local curiosity into a national necessity.

For registration information, contact: nabbey@milfordct.gov.

Teen Advisory Group (TAG) General Interest meeting ‑ Thursday, Nov. 5, 6-8 p.m., for teens in grades 9-12: Are you interested in being a positive influence on your library while earning volunteer hours for school? Join the library’s Teen Advisory Group. Members of TAG will help the YA librarian with programs, planning, displays, and more. New members are welcome. Bring your ideas for virtual volunteer hours.

Visit the Young Adult page at milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email dvalenzano@milforct.gov.

Let’s Talk Carl Sagan — The library is hosting a discussion about physicist Carl Sagan on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 3 p.m. Had he lived, Dr. Sagan would have been 86-years-old on Nov. 9. Many of his projects have outlived him, such as the Voyager spacecraft, which are still transmitting data back to Earth more than 40 years later. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Roadmap to the Stars: The night sky explained — Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m. When you wish upon a star, wouldn’t it be good to know which star it is and what constellation it lies in? Objects in the night sky can be pinpointed with a little understanding of the celestial sphere and its coordinates. The library presents a Zoom program on the wonders of the night sky. Autumn brings clearer skies, and time for star gazing. The early darkness can be an opportunity to learn about the universe and its thousands of heavenly bodies.

Presented by by astronomer Kevin Manning, he brings photos of the night sky, with instruction on identifying the wonders of the night sky. He will explain the use of star charts and how they can help you know what you’re looking at. To register, contact nabbey@milfordct.gov.

All About Owls ‑ Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m. Owls, those mysterious, beautiful birds that capture our imagination. What do they eat? How long do they live? How do they see in the dark? These questions, and many more, will be answered by Kenneth Elkins from Bent of the River Audubon Center on November 17 at 7 p.m. This third and last in the Audubon series promises to introduce us to this elusive feathered friend.

Elkins is a lifelong birder whose passion has led him to a career in conservation education. He is the community conservation manager based at the Audubon Center in Southbury. Past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association, he has also served as regional coordinator for the 2018-2020 Connecticut Bird Atlas project. For information about joining this program, contact: nabbey@milfordct.gov

“Men should think twice before making widowhood women’s only path to power.”

Feminism in Western History — Milford Library’s civil rights series, Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., with an examination of feminism. Feminism is often thought to be a modern phenomenon, starting in the beginning of the 20th Century and growing in strength through the 1900s. But feminism has been a powerful current of American social activism since the inception of the country. This talk will center on the position of women throughout western history, the roots of feminism in the United States, and the progress made through the end of the 1900s and into the 21st Century.

This lecture will be presented by Capitol Community College professor Hamish Lutris. Lutris, who has lectured in libraries throughout the state. To register for this program, contact: nabbey@milfordct.gov.

Be a Civic Ally ‑ Thursday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Dr. Monica Miller-Smith, UConn professor and author of “Families and Children Living in Poverty,” presentation that will explore effective communication practices to encourage tweens, teens, and family members to engage in conversations that examine race-related topics. Resources to help expand their knowledge on race-related topics will be shared, along with teacher and learning materials that support collective discussions and promote critical thinking skills. To broaden learning and expand understanding of topics, methods to increase civic engagement in communities for tweens, teens, and families will also be presented.

Visit the Young Adult page ci.milford.ct.us/milford-public-library to register for the Zoom ID and password. If questions, email dvalenzano@milfordct.gov.

Smart Home Presentation: Learn About the Internet of Things (IoT) ‑ The library is presenting this program via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. to discuss how to integrate smart home technology into your life. Many household electronics today come with built in CPUs and radios allowing them to connect to the internet. Discover the available options and determine what might make your home a smarter home. From lights that turn on and off as you come and go, to coffee pots that remind you to fill them, and more. Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For questions, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov, call 203-783-3307 or visit milfordlibrary.org

milfordlibrary.org