Milford Pubic Library offers Zoom programs

The Milford Pubic Library is offering the following Zoom programs:

Helping with the annual bird migration

A series of lectures is focusing on the variety of birds found in this area, presented by Kenneth Elkins. He is a lifetime birder whose passion has led him to a career in conservation education. He is the community conservation manager based at the Bent of the River Audubon Center in Southbury. Past president of the Connecticut Ornithological Association, he has also served as regional coordinator for the 2018-2020 Connecticut Bird Atlas project.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m., Elkins will discuss ways to help our feathered friends safely make the journey south in the fall.

Fall migration is a challenging time for birds. Attendees can find out what birds are stopping in their yard or local park during migration. Participants will learn how to turn their yard or a park into an oasis for migratory birds. The right plants provide important food, and residents can reduce hazards by turning off lights at night and making windows bird-friendly.

Meeting ID: 946 8468 1799; password: 987228.

There will be one more lecture, All About Owls, in this series on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

Digital security: Defending your accounts, devices, and anonymity

It's National Cybersecurity Awareness month, and the library is presenting a program on digital security on Thursday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m. Hacking effected nearly half of all Americans last year and cost businesses nearly half a billion dollars. Learn what you can do to better protect your online accounts, devices, and privacy. Discussed will be types of threats, encryption schemes, strong and unique passwords, two-factor authentication, Tor/VPNs, and more.

Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For more information, contact fdanowski@milfordct.gov.

Paranormal author and medium Sydney Sherman

A Zoom session on Tuesday, Oct. 13, beginning at 7 p.m., will feature medium Sydney Sherman of Milford, who has presented workshops and classes throughout Connecticut, helping people to contact loved ones who are gone.

From childhood, Sherman has had an awareness of the energies around her and around all of us. “I have never been alone. From as far back as I can remember, I have had the ability to interact with people (peeps) that others could not see. For me it is not scary; it is a natural part of my everyday life.”

As her sensitivity has grown over the years, she has been able to guide others to open themselves to their own spirits — to make those energies a part of their lives. She began teaching people that they have everything that they need to connect with their loved ones … without her.

Through Sherman’s presentations she will provide education on one’s auras, what they mean, how they protect us and how they can be used to connect with your loved one’s energy.

She will discuss and demonstrate the ways in which we can use our own senses to feel, smell, hear and see those who have passed. Most people are unaware of how our loved ones feel now. Understanding this allows you to communicate with them and heal.

The presentation is open to the first 100 registrants. You can find registration information at milfordlibrary.org.

An American Dilemma: African America after freedom, 1865-present

Historian Hamish Lutris continues his Civil Rights series on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m., with a lecture on African Americans’ rights after the Civil War to the present day.

Though freed in name in 1865, African Americans have seen severe limitations on the progress they have made in their path to full equality in the United States. This talk will examine the rocky road that has been traveled by African-Americans and the nation as a whole as a result of slavery and its after-effects. The Jim Crow South, the various currents of black activism, and the events and personalities that have made the civil rights struggle one that, while taking place in the United States, has taken on worldwide significance.

History professor Hamish Lutris comes from Capitol Community College.

To register, visit milfordlibrary.org. For more information, email nabbey@milfordct.gov.

Need help navigating the Medicare maze?

A free educational seminar on Medicare will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. Trish Pearson, an independent agent, will review the various parts of Medicare: A,B,C, and D and provide step by step guidance on the enrollment process.

Whether you are new to Medicare or a current enrollee, there will be information that is relevant to your situation. The presentation will include an update on any changes that may have occurred in the last year.

Pearson will also provide some key points to consider when choosing a senior health insurance plan. This is the time to change plans, review current benefits.

Open enrollment is Oct. 15-Dec. 7. If you are turning 65 in 2020, now is the time to learn about your options and the enrollment process.

Citizen Science

This program is on how ordinary people can contribute to real scientific research. Citizen science is the collection and analysis of data relating to the world by the general public, typically as part of a collaborative effort with scientists.

Participants can help NASA conduct climate research with Globe Observer, or help scientists fold proteins with the online “game” Foldit. Thanks to the internet, many scientific pursuits today can be crowdsourced and gamified to get ordinary people involved with important research.

Visit milfordlibrary.org to register for the Zoom ID and password. For more information, email fdanowski@milfordct.gov.