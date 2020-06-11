Milford Pride plans celebration

MILFORD — Milford Pride, due to COVID-19 concerns, has reimagined its celebratory for Pride Week 2000.

“Embracing the mission of bringing the greater Milford LGBTQI+ community and its allies together, and in appreciation of this “Small City with a Big Heart,” we will be presenting several events to celebrate Pride Week 2000,” said Carol Topitzer, a member of the Executive Board of Milford CT Pride.

There will be an online Interfaith Worship Service, to celebrate Open and Affirming and Reconciling faith communities, in collaboration with First United Church of Christ, Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church and Woodmont United Church of Christ, all of Milford, on Sunday, June 14, at 7 p.m. The theme is “God’s Doors Are Open to All.” The service can be found at YouTube Premier, followed by a time of fellowship on Zoom.

All the events can be found at the Milford CT Pride Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/milfordctpride.

On Monday, June 15, at 7 p.m. via Zoom: Virtual “Trivia Game Night,” in collaboration with Hawkwood Games Cafe of Milford (admission: $5.50 per person). Topics will include pop culture, LGBTQI+ history, and LGBTQI+ icons.

The week’s festivities will close on Friday, June 19, from 5 to 9 p.m., with a grand finale online musical event featuring hostess Rory Roux-Lay Heart, Birds Over Arkansas, James Bavolacco, Jr., Kevin Kiley, Sister Funk and DJ Olivia.

“We extend this invitation to everyone as we strengthen our connections, broaden our message of Love is Love, and support our local and global LGBTQI+ communities,” Topitzer said.

Milford Pride was founded in the summer of 2018 to help spread visibility, awareness, and education of LGBTQ+ experiences while harboring a safe space for LGBTQ+ identifying persons.

To learn more about Milford Pride, follow on Facebook, join its Facebook community page, or reach out to milfordctpride@gmail.com.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com Twitter: @blox354