Milford Pride meeting Jan. 12

Milford Pride will hold its next meeting on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m., at the Fowler Memorial Building, 45 New Haven Ave. State Senator James Maroney will present last year’s legislative accomplishments and discuss what is ahead for the next session.

In addition attendees will write postcards to voters; postcards and stamps are provided.

At 6 p.m., there will be a discussion on Pride Week in June and brainstorming sessions for what’s to come.

For more information, visit milfordspeaksout.org/.