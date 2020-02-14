Milford Preservation Trust to host Washington, Lincoln, Civil War exhibit

The Milford Preservation Trust will be opening the Minuteman House aka John Downs at 139 North Street on Saturday Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with an exhibit of Washington, Lincoln and Civil War memorabelia to celebrate the birthdays of President Abraham Lincoln and President and General George Washington.

The following items will be available to inspect: original 1864 campaign poster showing Lincoln and Johnson with Union Generals and Admirals; a large 1850 lithograph from an old schoolhouse showing the first 13 Presidents; many original Currier and Ives Civil War scenes; original copies of Uncle Tom’s Cabin (1852) and Grant’s Memoirs (1885). Additional Washington and Lincoln artifacts will be available for viewing.

Donations will be accepted to help the Trust restore the house to the year 1775.