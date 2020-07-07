Milford Police seek burglary suspect

Milford Police are seeking the identity of this suspect in a burglary at Founders House early on Wednesday, July 1.

Milford Police have released photos of a suspect in a July 1 burglary at Founders House Pub & Patio restaurant, 117 North Broad St.

The man is photographed wearing light-colored clothing at a table.

The burglary occurred shortly after midnight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Douglas Youd at 203-783-4728.