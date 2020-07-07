https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-Police-seek-burglary-suspect-15391541.php
Milford Police seek burglary suspect
Photo: Contributed Photo / Milford Police
Milford Police have released photos of a suspect in a July 1 burglary at Founders House Pub & Patio restaurant, 117 North Broad St.
The man is photographed wearing light-colored clothing at a table.
The burglary occurred shortly after midnight.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Douglas Youd at 203-783-4728.
