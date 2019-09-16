Police seek burglary suspect

Milford Police have released photos of a man they say is a suspect in a Sept. 12 residential burglary.

MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a suspect in a residential burglary last week.

Police released photos of a man who broke into a house Sept. 12 by breaking a rear glass door. Once inside, the suspect ransacked a bedroom and placed items in a bag before leaving out the back door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warwick at 203-783-4730 or mwarwick@ci.milford.ct.us. Reference case number 4685-19.