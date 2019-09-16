https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Milford-Police-seek-burglary-suspect-14443054.php
Police seek burglary suspect
Photo: Milford Police Department
MILFORD — Police are looking to identify a suspect in a residential burglary last week.
Police released photos of a man who broke into a house Sept. 12 by breaking a rear glass door. Once inside, the suspect ransacked a bedroom and placed items in a bag before leaving out the back door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Warwick at 203-783-4730 or mwarwick@ci.milford.ct.us. Reference case number 4685-19.
