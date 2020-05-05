Milford Police K9 Tyson to get donation of body armor

The Milford Police Department’s K9, Tyson has been awarded a ballistic vest thanks to a charitable donation from the nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

K9 Tyson is a 2-year-old German Shepherd, certified in patrol work, and assigned to Officer Kevin Hilliard of the Milford Police Department. K9 Tyson became a member of the Milford Police Department in December 2019 upon graduating from the 208th, Connecticut State Police Patrol Dog Class.

During training K9 Tyson learned obedience, tracking, evidence recovery, and handler protection. While not working, K9 Tyson enjoys going for walks, playing with his “chewy” and wrestling with his K9 brother Nash. Tyson has already lived up to his name as shown by his tenacious and persistent attitude. He even paws at the speed bag when hanging out with Officer Hilliard in the gym.

K9 Tyson’s vest is sponsored by Paula Sogan of Milford, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Dave Sogan.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501c (3) charity located in East Taunton, Mass. whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provided over 3,830 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 - $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

Press release was provided by Vested Interest in K9’s, Inc.