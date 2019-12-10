Milford Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy

The Milford Police Citizens Academy will be held Thursdays, Feb. 6 through April 23, from 6:30-9 p.m., at police headquarters. The Milford Police Citizens Academy will be held Thursdays, Feb. 6 through April 23, from 6:30-9 p.m., at police headquarters. Photo: Kerry Ducey Photo: Kerry Ducey Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Police Department offering Citizens Police Academy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Milford Police Citizens Academy offers 30 hours of information and instruction designed to provide the public with knowledge and understanding of the police department’s personnel, policies, and practices. The program is comprehensive, covering different areas of the police department services each week. Officers and supervisors conduct each informational session.

The sessions will be held Thursdays, Feb. 6 through April 23, from 6:30-9 p.m., at Police Headquarters & Milford Police Training Facility, 59 Devonshire Rd., Milford.

Topic areas include: General Introduction; Patrol Procedures; Criminal & Drug Investigations; CPR Training; Criminal Justice System; DARE Program; Specialized Units; Crime Prevention; Firearm Safety and Ride Along Program.

Applicants must be age 21 and up, a Milford resident; taxpayers and business owners may apply; must be a U.S. citizen; must be of good moral character; be of good physical condition; and have not been convicted of a felony, class A or class B misdemeanor.

The class will be limited to 25 students. Application deadline is Jan. 23, 2020.

For more information, call 203-874-2366 or email cpu@ci.milford.ct.us.