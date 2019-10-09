Milford Police Department holds annual auction

The Milford Police Department’s annual police auction will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m., at the rear of the Milford Police Department, 430 Boston Post Road. At 9 a.m., attendees will have an opportunity to preview the items being auctioned off that day.

Numerous bicycles of various shapes & sizes and other miscellaneous items will be sold to the highest bidder in as is condition. This year’s volunteer auctioneer will be John Carissime.

The event will be held rain or shine.