Milford Police Academy has largest ever graduating class

MILFORD — Even though the most recent Milford Police Academy graduating class was the largest on record, Milford Police Chief Keith Mello said there is still a need for more police officers in the city and throughout the state.
"The reason we did this is that there were many police departments that were in the same situation that we were, and that is they had an unprecedented number of vacancies due to attrition due to people leaving law enforcement early," said Mello. "To accommodate our needs, as well as the needs of other agencies, we took on a larger class."