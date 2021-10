3 1 of 3 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD - The Milford Historical Society, in conjunction with the Connecticut Audubon Society, will host a program on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. on the Milford Point Coastal Center and the worldwide issue of endangered species.

The talk will be at the Mary Taylor Memorial United Methodist Church on the Green. There is ample parking in a back parking lot and a ramp for the handicapped.