MILFORD - Milford Plaza has new ownership.

Northpath Investments (NOI) has purchased the 180,315-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center for $11 million from The Hampshire Companies, according to the CBRE, which represents the seller.

“The offering represented a unique opportunity to acquire a value-add, grocery anchored center in a dense, infill market with over 108,000 residents within five miles,” CBRE’s Jeff Dunne said.

“Milford Plaza provides stable in-place cash flow combined with the opportunity to grow NOI significantly through lease-up or partial redevelopment of the center,” Dunne added.

Milford Plaza is located across the street from a newly developed ShopRite, Total Wine and Starbucks-anchored center within the city’s Route 1 retail corridor and is only one mile from the Connecticut Post Mall.

Dunne said Milford Plaza is nearly 65 percent leased. Tenants include the new G-Mart grocer as well as Planet Fitness, Dollar Tree and Hartford Healthcare.

“We are very excited about our latest acquisition of Milford Plaza, which is strategically located along Boston Post Road near other major retailers,” said Gershon Alexander, principal at Northpath Investments. “This purchase fits our company’s long-term value add strategy.”

