Milford Planning and Zoning Board District 5 candidate: Rick Vizziello

Milford Planning and Zoning Board District 5 candidate: Rick Vizziello

Rick Vizziello

Republican

Planning and Zoning Board candidate, District 5

Milford

45

Incumbent: No

Current job: Account Director at Lectra

Education: Notre Dame West Haven, Hofstra University

The most important issue in this election: I seek to promote positive growth in Milford and improve the relationship between residents and businesses working with the city. Our residents should have the ability to successfully live and work here for generations to come.

Other issues: We need to work together. We can make Milford an even better place to live and work, I am certain of this but we need to put politics aside and get things done for the great residents of Milford.

Family: My wife Daniella and I raise our two-year-old son in Milford, and we couldn’t be happier. From the great neighbors we have, to the fantastic restaurants, to Gulf Beach down the street, there’s a lot that Milford has to offer. And Gulf Beach has kept my son content all summer too. Our family looks forward to seeing the future Milford, and being a part of that.

Previous elected offices, community group affiliations: Milford Republican Town Committee