Milford Photo Expo runs April 2-May 29

Sign of the Times, 2019 Photo Expo Best In Show Sign of the Times, 2019 Photo Expo Best In Show Photo: Irene Liebler Photo: Irene Liebler Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Photo Expo runs April 2-May 29 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Milford Arts Council and Milford Photo will present their annual Milford Photo Expo April 2-May 29, at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. Sponsored by Milford Photo, this is an open themed exhibition for black & white and color photography. All skill levels are welcome. A reception will be held Thursday, April 2, from 5:30-7 p.m., at the MAC.

Photographers may submit one or two pieces. Each person will be guaranteed that one submission will be accepted. Juror (s) will determine any additional pieces to be accepted based on available gallery space. The submission fee is $20 for one piece and $30 for two. Photographs should be between 8 x 10 inches and 16 x 20 inches, not including the frame and must be correctly wired for hanging or it will not be accepted. For an example, go to youtube.com/watch?v=mdU0B8ov2Z0.

All entries must be digitally submitted by Feb. 28. Digital images of the work to be submitted should be in the form of jpeg files. Rolling notification of accepted entries will be by email and sent out by March 3. All accepted work must be received on Friday, March 13, from 4-6 p.m. or Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford.

Milford Photo will have special offers for people who consider framing for the show. For more information, contact Milford Photo at 203-882-3415.

Milford Photo Gift Certificate Awards

Best in Show $300

1st Place Color $150

1st Place Black & White $150

2nd Place Color $150

2nd Place Black & White $150

Honorable Mention (4) $50

People’s Choice will be displayed at the MAC for an additional 30 days.

Pick up for this exhibition is Friday, May 29, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m.-noon. For more information, call the MAC at 203-878-6647, Tuesday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or email visualarts@milfordarts.org.