MILFORD — Two new apartments are coming into the city’s downtown.

The Planning and Zoning Board, at its meeting Tuesday, approved renovation plans for 240 Broad St. The plans, submitted by Mia Casa Properties, LLC, call for two apartments on the upper floor, with the first floor remaining retail space.

“We’re looking forward to having this rather dilapidated building at the end of our Green be renovated and made into something that adds to the character and the quality of the Green,” said Thomas Lynch, representing Ettore and Soumia Rossetti of Mia Casa Properties, LLC.

Lynch said the building was built in the 1900s and was used for many years, until recently as a package store.

“From the plans we have it looks like the existing building is not zoning compliant, not your proposed building, but the existing building,” said Planning and Zoning Board member Robert Satti. “It looks like the property is almost on the property line.”

David Sulkis, city planner, said because the property is downtown, it is zoning compliant because there are zero lot lines in that area. Meaning the building has at least one wall placed on the boundary line of the property, leaving almost no room between the building and the boundary.

The plan for Mia Casa Properties LLC is to keep the 2,980-square-foot existing building as mixed-use and add a second one-bedroom apartment to the second floor.

“My clients want to expand the building on the first floor to have a retail store,” said Lynch. “It’s actually Soumia’s tailoring business that she currently conducts on River Street. That will be the mixed-use retail component of the property.

“The floor plans show that each floor is some 1,360 square feet,” he added. “There’s a basement storage area that is going to be expanded with the foundation of the new building.”

Currently, there is no on-site parking at the location, and Lynch said the proposal states that it will continue to have no on-site parking.

“It’s traditionally been found by the board that with shared parking available, with on-street parking, which this property does have, that the standard is met by recognizing the parking on the streets,” he said.