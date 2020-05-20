Milford Oyster Festival canceled for 2020

Volunteers, from left to right, Jose Valdez, Peter DeRosa and Chip Giorgi, shuck oysters at the Annual Milford Oyster Festival Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.

MILFORD — As a result of the health concerns with the COVID-19 virus and with much regret, the Board of Directors of the Milford Oyster Festival has decided to cancel the 2020 Oyster Festival scheduled for Aug. 15.

“The safety of our dedicated festival goers, vendors, sponsors, volunteers and surrounding community always has been, and will remain our primary concern,” Jay Pinto, President of the Milford Oyster Festival, said on a statement.

“Having closely monitored the progress of federal, state and local guidelines — and after much discussion and hope that the Festival could be possible — we know this is the right decision as we all do our part to stop this disruptive virus.”

The first Milford Oyster Festival was held on the Milford Green and Fowler Field on Aug. 23, 1975.

“We are proud that the Milford Oyster Festival is an integral part of the community,” Pinto stated. “We ask that you make every effort to support the many local Milford businesses, non-profit and civic organizations that rely on the Festival for fundraising and awareness for their important causes.

“Thank you for your tremendous support each and every year. We know this Festival is a special tradition for so many and we look forward to seeing you all again on Aug. 21, 2021.”