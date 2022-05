MILFORD — Incumbent State Reps. Kathy Kennedy and Charles Ferraro are officially on the November ticket.

Both candidates had previously announced intentions to seek reelection, and Milford and Orange Republicans placed their stamp of approval on the pair during separate conventions Tuesday.

“I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from party members as well as the greater Milford and Orange community at large,” said Kennedy, who was endorsed at the 119th Assembly District Convention held at the Orange High Plains Community Center.

“There is much still to do at the State Capitol. Milford and Orange residents deserve a financial break,” said Kennedy. “That is why I pushed for a historic $1.2 billion in tax relief for working class families in the waning days of the legislative session as the state is collecting a record $4 billion surplus.”

Ferraro, running for a fifth term, was nominated 117th Assembly District Convention, also held in Orange on Tuesday.

“During my time ... I have worked across the aisle to pass legislation that helps families, encourages the development of offshore wind power generation and improves our state government,” Ferraro said.

Ferraro said he has advocated for new legislation to fight juvenile crime while also fighting legislation that threatened local control of zoning decisions, the forced regionalization of schools, and tax increases.

“I am proud of what I have accomplished but we still have a lot of work to do,” Ferraro added. “I will not stop until our taxes are permanently reduced and our economy is firing on all cylinders. A safer Connecticut starts with a stronger Connecticut. It starts with an economy that can support jobs, build hope and create a path to success for young people.”

Ferraro is the ranking member of the Energy and Technology Committee. He also serves on the Appropriations and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

Ferraro is the founder of the Tang Soo Do Mi Guk Kwan Association which serves martial artists throughout the USA and South America. He is the owner of the West Haven Academy of Karate, a 45-year-old local business. He is also the co-founder of the Worldwide Tang Soo Do Family which is based in West Haven and Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Kennedy has devoted much of her time promoting public education, serving on numerous Parent Teacher Association committees, culminating in her election as president of the Connecticut PTA from 2015 to 2017. She has served as president of the Milford Council of PTAs and been cited with several state awards.

A graduate of Amity Regional High School, Kennedy attended Southern Connecticut State University.

Kennedy volunteered as a patient care volunteer for Connecticut Hospice in Branford from 2013 to 2016, served as chair of United Way giving from local government officials, she is a past member of the Milford Prevention Council and a Faith Formations Teacher at St. Agnes Church. She has also been a volunteer coach for the Milford United Soccer Club.

