Milford Minds in Motion enrichment workshop scheduled March 7

Mission Break Out workshop, presented by Deb Roberts of Novus Educational Innovations at Minds in Motion Milford at Jonathan Law High School.

The Connecticut Association for the Gifted and Milford Education Foundation announced that its Minds In Motion™ workshop series will be held at Jonathan Law High School Saturday, March 7. The event offers hands-on children’s workshops and a keynote and workshops for parents, as well as a sponsor showcase.

Emmeline Harrigan is serving as chair of the event which is being hosted by Milford Public Schools, and is sponsored by Renzulli Learning.

Minds In Motion™ afternoon workshops for children include ‘Balancing Acrobats, Yoga and Mindfulness, Junior Vet, Intro to Improv and Storytelling, Cartooning Fun for Kids, Dead Trees Come to Life, Mini-Masters Library Workshop, Paper Quilling, Let’s Invent Wearables, Cuchina de Peppe: Making Meals and Memories, Mission Break Out!, Learn to Design Basic Henna Tatoos, Let’s Build Video Games!, Fun with Physics, and more. Our educational partners this year include Eli Whitney Museum, Little Flower Yoga, Woodruff Family YMCA, Cartoon Academy, Milford Public Library, Citizen Invention, NOVUS Educational Innovations, Henna Styles, LLC, and Code Ninja’s, Trumbull.

This year’s parent keynote address will be given by Dr. Anna Cutaia, Superintendent of Milford Public Schools. Adult workshops include Wellness Lessons for Social-Emotional Learning by Kathleen Kiley Fisher of Wellness Insights, LLC; The Dangers of Vaping by Janelle Jessee of Smokestoppers; Intro to Improv and Storytelling by Tori Lawlor; and Introduction to Tai Chi by Dr. Martin Reichgut. A sponsor showcase will include Usborne Books and Barefoot Books.

Each Minds in Motion™ offers fast-paced workshops for every child, kindergarten-8th grade. The event is designed to enrich and encourage curious (not necessarily gifted) students. In addition, the adult keynote and workshops provide parents with thought-provoking, special-interest workshops, free of charge. Minds in Motion™ also affords the opportunity to network with fellow parents and learn about resources, after-school programs, camps, books, and other educational tools beneficial for every child. More than 1,600 children plus their parents and teachers benefitted from the unique programming of Minds In Motion™ events during the 2016-17 school year.

The brochure with program information and online registration is available at ctgifted.org. The cost for CAG members is $25 per child, and for nonmembers $35 per child for the afternoon. Financial aid is available upon request. Space is limited; classes are assigned on a first-come, first served basis. Once registration is open, parents may register their children at ctgifted.org through March 1. For updates on Minds In Motion™ Milford, email info@ctgifted.org.