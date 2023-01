MILFORD — During the recent storm, paired with high tides and storm surges, the city experienced “the worst flooding since Hurricane Sandy," according to Mayor Ben Blake.

“On Friday, (Dec. 23), it was an astronomically high tide, it was almost seven and a half feet that day, and there were almost three feet of storm surge on top of that,” he said.

“We have had other flooding, but it’s been more inland flooding compared to this shoreline flooding,” Blake added. “It was moderate to significant. It was the most we’ve had since Storm Sandy 10 years ago.”

The direction of the wind was also a big factor in the shoreline flooding that Friday, stated Blake.

“Whenever the wind is out of the east, that’s always the time when we are most nervous because that’s when it’s pushing the water into Long Island Sound,” he said. “But since Storm Sandy 10 years ago, a lot of the private homes along the shoreline were raised 15 feet, and a lot of them did a lot better than they would have 10 years ago.”

Blake said they had payloads addressing the sand that washed into the streets and parking lots.

“The bad news is that we have two street sweepers, and because of the activity during the storm, both are now down, and both are in the shop getting repaired,” he said.

Blake said he hoped one or both of them would be available this week to continue sweeping the streets.

“We did get a lot of damage,” he said. “The Gulf Beach fishing pier got damaged, there was some other damage to some public infrastructure, and a lot of private houses had some damage to basements, fences, and other areas of their property.”

The Walnut Beach Pier also suffered some damage, reported Blake.

“Our deductible is $50,000, and our risk manager is taking a look at all of it, and I don’t think it’ll be over our $50,000 deductible,” he said. “But we are still putting those pieces together.”

Even though there was major flooding, many of the city's infrastructure improvements into building resiliency worked, Blake said.

“A lot of the drainage systems and buffers between Long Island Sound that we put into place did what they should have done, so that was good news,” he said.