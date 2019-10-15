Milford Mayor Ben Blake seeks fifth term

Blake Blake Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Milford Mayor Ben Blake seeks fifth term 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Four-term Democratic Mayor Ben Blake is running for his fifth term, counting on recent years of modest tax cuts, improved recreational facilities and recent articles touting the city as a great place to live to earn him reelection in the fall.

“The job of mayor is all-consuming,” Blake said earlier during a campaign event. “It’s all Milford all the time, but it’s a job that I love.”

Blake, 41, said he believes his administration has accomplished a great deal, from economic development to infrastructure and recreation improvements throughout the city, all while keeping taxes down.

The 2019-20 city budget resulted in the fourth straight year of a modest tax decrease. “We’ve had back-to-back-to-back-to-back tax decreases, and I think that might be the first time in the State of Connecticut,” Blake said.

He said his administration continues to focus on economic development, and said new business has skyrocketed “as Milford outpaces all other Connecticut towns and cities.”

“This past year alone, we have had 465 new businesses make Milford home,” Blake said. “A tidal wave of economic development has helped grow our tax base to over $6.7 billion; we now have the largest grand list in New Haven County and one of the tops in the state. “

This expansion, he said, has benefited Milford’s bottom line, supporting the overall budget.

“While commercial growth is a big part of our fiscal success, our path toward prosperity remains grounded in our drive for efficiency,” Blake continued. “Our workforce is leaner than ever and we work very hard to streamline city operations.”

He touted conservative financial planning and efforts to restructure operations to maximize the effectiveness of local government.

“Our cost-conscious philosophy has not only saved the city money but enhanced the services we provide our citizens,” Blake said. “It is through these types of strategies that we are financially able to take on projects that make our community more attractive.”

Blake, a lifelong resident, is a graduate of Foran High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Richmond, and his law degree at Quinnipiac School of Law.

Blake comes from a family of educators — his parents, grandparents, siblings and cousins have all been in the teaching profession.

Blake and his wife, Sandy, have three children — Carter, Caroline and Tucker.

Democratic Town Committee Chairman Rich Smith said the name Ben Blake has become synonymous with Milford because of Blake’s love for the city.

“He’s made us all proud these eight years,” Smith said during an earlier campaign event.